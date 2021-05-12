Henry Winkler Is Catching Some Heat Over His New Fishing Photo

Henry Winkler is an absolute icon for his work as Fonzie in Happy Days alone. However, he's endeared himself to younger generations through his Twitter activity. Now that he isn't cutting up with Ron Howard on the classic ABC sitcom, he fills most of his days with leisurely activities such as fishing. He's a lover of nature, often showing off his fishing exploits on Twitter. However, his latest photo garnered more negative attention than he might have hoped.

The 75-year-old actor, whose net worth is a reported $40 million, tweeted a photo of a recent catch with the caption, "I can’t even express the beauty everywhere on our planet." Fishing enthusiasts and nature lovers absolutely loved the shot and the sentiment. However, some vocal haters took aim at the star, who plays Barry Zuckerkorn on Arrested Development and Gene Cousineau on HBO's Barry. They said showing off the trophy — even if he planned to release it — flew in the face of his caption. Obviously, not everyone agreed. Scroll through to see some of the takes on both sides of the issue.