Helen Hunt’s Latest Instagram Post Before Nasty Car Wreck

Just days before she was hospitalized following a scary car accident, Helen Hunt was enjoying a meal with Bill Gerber and Jay Huguley. The Mad About You actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of herself, Gerber, and Huguley seated at a restaurant and smiling for the camera, writing, “Do I look happy? I am.”

At the time of the posting, fans gathered in the comments section to agree with Hunt, praising her for how happy she appeared.

“Well then we’ll have to take your word for it,” one fan commented.

“Yes…yes you do look happy,” wrote another.

“You look beautiful and happy,” a third added.

Just two days after that Oct. 14-dated post, Hunt would be taken to the hospital after her black SUV was t-boned in Los Angeles’ Mid-City area on the corner of San Vicente and Tremaine Avenue as she attempted to drive through an intersection, her spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, the moment of impact could be seen, with Hunt’s vehicle being hit at the last moment, causing it to roll over on its side.

A backseat passenger in the SUV at the time of the collision, Hunt was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center as she was complaining of pain following the collision. Several others involved in the Wednesday night crash were also taken to the hospital.

Hunt was released later that night after being examined by doctors. Police investigated the collision and determined that there was no crime committed.

In the wake of the accident, Hunt’s most recent Instagram post has now turned into a place where fans are sending her well wishes and hoping for a speedy recovery.

“I pray everything is all right! Speedy recovery!!!!” one commented.

“Praying!!!! Glad you’re ok!!” a second wrote.

“Get well soon,” a third added.

“Thinking about you today and hoping you are okay after that scary crash,” another fan wrote. “Be well.”

Best known for her role as Jamie Stemple Buchman in the NBC sitcom Mad About You, Hunt is currently in production on a limited series revival of the hit TV show, which ran from 1992-1999 and won Hunt four Emmys over the course of its run.

In addition to Mad About You, the actress is also known for her roles in the 1996 film Twister and the 2000 film What Women Want. Hunt also recently appearing in the BBC One miniseries World on Fire.

The first six episodes of Mad About You, a Spectrum Original, are scheduled to launch on Nov. 20, with the final six episode set to premiere on Dec. 18.