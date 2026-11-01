Heidi Klum Steps Out in Eyebrow-Raising Costume for Annual Halloween Party

Proving she’s the Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum steps out in an eyebrow-raising costume at her annual Halloween party, Heidiween.

The famed supermodel took to Instagram to share a video of her gruesome severed hand costume. “TALK TO THE HAND,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “2026 HERE WE GO.”

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The costume featured long red nails and giant replicas of her engagement and wedding rings.

Heidi Klum attends 2026 Heidiween at Cathedrale at Moxy Hotel on October 31, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/WireImage)

Klum had previously teased her costume in an Oct. 24 Instagram post.

“What’s my costume?” she wrote in the post, which featured a close-up photo of what appeared to be a large prosthetic. “One week to go…”

Klum then dropped another costume hint on Oct. 27; this time, she shared a photo of prosthetic intestines.

Klum headed to her annual party in New York City on Oct. 31, where helpers in blood-stained hazmat suits escorted her. On the way in, she said what inspired her costume.

“I was looking at my hand, and I was like, ‘Hmmm… I wonder if I could fit in a hand,’” she recalled while chatting with PEOPLE. “I was looking at my fingers, and I was like, ‘Fingers could actually be legs.’”

Klum further revealed, “Then my arms could be more fingers, and I could put my body in there somehow, so that’s what I proposed to [makeup designer Mike Marino].”

Marino told the media outlet that he initially wasn’t a fan of Klum’s severed-hand idea, pointing to the “difficulty” of pulling off the costume. After a year of brainstorming, he put the costume together in four months.

Meanwhile, the supermodel reflected on her past Halloween costumes, stating, “I still have all of my costumes. I saw something the other day where people were like ‘Oh that they all go into the garbage,’ but they don’t … I come out of this, it’s not completely ruined, they all get stored and they are all in a box in storage.”

Except for 2020 and 2021, Klum has hosted her annual Heidiween party every year since 2000. She appeared as Medusa last Halloween.

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, missed this year’s event because his band, Tokio Hotel, was touring Europe.