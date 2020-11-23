Heidi Klum Posts Rare Photo Together With Her 4 Kids in Germany

✖

Heidi Klum is enjoying some family time in her latest social media post. The former supermodel and current reality TV judge is giving her children a Berlin tour and shared a photo of the entire clan on Instagram.

According to ET, the 47-year-old Victoria's Secret alum is currently filming Germany's Next Top Model and is doing her best to enjoy her time in her home country, sightseeing with the kids and current husband Tom Kaulitz. He joined Klum and her children, Leni, 16, Henry, 15, Johan, 14 and daughter Lou, 11, as they toured the Boros Collection of contemporary art.

As should be expected in the current period, the group was masked up and completely bundled for the cold weather. Klum shares three of the children, Henry, Johan and Lou, with British singer Seal. Their split in 2012 and divorce in 2014 offered challenges for the couple as co-parents. Still, the trip to Germany was an agreed-upon choice according to ET.

According to the outlet, Klum was permitted to travel to Germany with the kids from Oct. 19 through Dec. 19 2020, and then another trip from Jan. 9 through Feb. 23, 2021. Seal will gain "expanded time" with the children when they return for Christmas, with Klum making it clear she's only in Germany for work and won't remain once the work is completed.

"The children want to be with their mother," a source told Entertainment Tonight when the agreement was met. "She is bringing them back for a few weeks at Christmas to spend time with their father."

The day after sharing the art tour, Klum celebrated Johan's birthday with another photo sporting her baby bump from years ago. "I love you so much and I am sooooooo proud of you," Klum wrote in the caption alongside a string of hearts and loving emoji.

It has been a wild 2020 for Klum to this point. Not only did she test positive and deal with the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic, forcing her to step away from America's Got Talent at the time, she also had to postpone her annual Halloween celebration.

That doesn't mean she didn't get in the spirit and deliver a costume this year. It was just an "at-home" costume that she shared with her children. "This Halloween, stay at home, and enjoy some quality time with the family. Just try not to kill each other," Klum's Halloween video said, with the model echoing those statements in the caption of the photo.