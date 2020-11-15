Heidi Klum Goes Leather in Sizzling Outfit for New 'Top Model' Promo

✖

Heidi Klum is working on another season of Germany's Next Topmodel and teased an intricate leather outfit on her Instagram page this week. Klum, 47, danced in the outfit, which had cut-outs along the side of the skin-tight pants held together by buckles. The outfit was paired with a loose-fitting top made of the same material.

"Love this look," Klum simply wrote, adding a heart emoji. She also tagged the designer behind the look, Marina Hoermanseder. "[Klum] looking stunnnnning in a full [Hoermanseder] look... LOVE LOVE LOVE," the designer wrote on her own Instagram page, where she shared Klum's video. Klum shared other behind the scenes looks for the GNTM shoot.

Klum returned to work on the show on Monday when she shared a look at the outfits she will be wearing throughout the season. "Welcome to the madness," she said in the video. She also published a rare photo with her eldest daughter, 16-year-old Helene Boshoven Samuel. "Bring your Child to work day," she captioned the photo, which showed the two sitting in the back of a limo and wearing face coverings.

Klum's trip back to her native Germany comes about two weeks after she shared a special short-film she and her family made for Halloween since she was not able to host her usual big Halloween bash. In the horror film, Klum was joined by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, Helene, and her other children, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10. Klum told PEOPLE she was not going to let the coronavirus pandemic stop her from enjoying Halloween.

"It was such a fun way to get the whole family involved and my kids really enjoyed the process. Even though they have come to visit me on set many times throughout the years, they have never been in front of the camera like this learning how to remember lines and how to create costumes and makeup for a short film," she said of making the movie. In it, her children turned into zombies and chased her around their house after a lightning strike. Klum gets into elaborate body paint to blend in with her surroundings so the zombies do not find her.

Klum said it took seven hours for makeup artists to apply the body paint. Once they got to the set, it took another two hours to make the paint perfectly match with the settings. "I really wanted to keep the Halloween spirit alive by keeping up with our traditions celebrations," Klum told PEOPLE. "I love to entertain people and make them laugh or surprised or shocked or scared. I like to show the artistry of what these amazing people can do and I love being the canvas for them to perform."