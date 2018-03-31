Heidi Klum Sizzles in Topless Maxim Cover

Heidi Klum is sizzling on the cover of Maxim‘s newest issue as she debuted the topless photo on her Instagram.

“Loved shooting the May/June cover of [Maxim] with my dear friend [Gilles Bensimon]. Thank you for always believing in me, even when I first started out and most people wouldn’t give me a chance. Working together again felt like the good old days!” Klum wrote in the caption of the post.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of her fans took to the comments section to praise the cover, with one fan writing, “Great Photo shoot Heidi. You always look amazing,” and other exclaiming, “God you look incredible Heidi!!!!!”

In addition to her topless Maxim cover, Klum has also been turning up the heat on the new season of Germany’s Next Top Model, as she posted a topless ad for the show recently.

In the photo ad, a topless Klum could been seen standing on a giant seashell on a beach and holding a large pearl. She was only wearing a pair of magenta-colored swimsuit bottoms.

Her caption on the post was written in her native German, but loosely translated to English as, “Soon it’s time again. #GNTM2018 starts right in paradise. I’m really looking forward.”

Many of her fans shared supportive comments, with one person saying, “I can tell its gonna be great,” and another calling her “beautiful” and complimenting her legs.

Expounding on her feelings about posing nude so frequently, last year, the supermodel revealed her new book, Heidi Klum by Rankin, which is a collection of the nude photos she’s taken throughout the years.

Speaking to reporters about it, she said, “I figured, ‘why not?’ Some friends of mine have said, ‘Well, you’re turning 44…why now?’ And I said, ‘Why not now?’ We should be celebrating a woman’s body, it doesn’t matter what age they are.”

“I have posed naked before but I’ve just never showed it to everyone,” she said. “I feel more confident now than when I was in my twenties. I think when I was younger I was more shy and I’ve grown into myself,” she continued.

The supermodel went on to explain that it’s something she’s been doing for years.

“I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist. I have no problems with nudity at all. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless,” she added.

Photo credit: Facebook / Heidi Klum