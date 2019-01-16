Heather Locklear Splits From Chris Hessier as She Begins Outpatient Rehab

As she embarks on her goal toward sobriety, Heather Locklear split with boyfriend Chris Heisser while she is completing an out-patient rehab program at home.

“She has broken up with Chris,” a friend of Locklear’s told PEOPLE magazine this week of Locklear’s on-off boyfriend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“By her making this move, it gives her a great reset button on what is most important and that is her sobriety.”

The source said that Heisser came back into Locklear’s life two and a half years ago when he visited her in rehab. They added that Heisser “did not help her sustain her goals of sobriety.”

“She set goals of sobriety two years ago and those were not working with him in the picture,” the source said, adding that the 57-year-old left her treatment facility in December to celebrate Christmas with loved ones and that she’s now “doing out-patient rehab at home.”

She asked her parents, 89-year-old Bill and 85-year-old Diane, to live with her.

“She’s doing great. She has her parents staying with her, which has been great for everyone truly close to her. The fact that her parents are now staying with her is a good development and comforting,” the friend said.

“Heather needs grounding and normalcy and what better people to do that than her own parents,” the source added. “It’s a good thing in the end.”

The Melrose Place alum is currently “under a doctor’s care” and “not around anybody who is not a good influence,” which is “good and comforting news to family and friends.”

In the past year, Locklear and Hessier were both arrested and made headlines for several fights. Locklear was hospitalized after a possible overdose and returned to rehab twice in 2018, and was placed on a psychiatric hold in November after leaving rehab the first time.

But now, she’s cut Hessier out of her life and is prioritizing her all-around health.

“She has a new focus,” the friend said, “and her sole focus is on herself.”

“This comes as good news to everyone who’s close to her,” the friend said. “Everyone is pulling for the old Heather to rebound.”

Locklear is also reportedly receiving support from ex-husband Richie Sambora and 21-year-old daughter Ava.

“I will not waver on always being there for Heather getting her the best help possible,” Bon Jovi member Sambora said. “I am once again very proud of my daughter for her composure and strength during this very difficult time.”