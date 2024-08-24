Heather Locklear 'Back on Track' After Years of Scandals and Struggles

Heather Locklear is seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Sources told InTouch that the actress is on the right path after years of struggle related to addiction. "Heather's been through some pretty dark times and of course it's all been in the public eye which has made it that much tougher. But she's worked incredibly hard to get back on track, it's not been easy by any means, but she works at it every single day and has a great circle of people surrounding her and helping her. Her daughter Ava has been her biggest cheerleader, she never gave up hope and is just so devoted."

The Two and a Half Men star had a public meltdown last year. Heather Locklear appeared distressed after leaving an hour-long appointment at an office building in Malibu, Calif., last week.

The Melrose Place alum was photographed scaling the ledge of an office building following her visit for a reported one-hour meeting. People nearby tried to intervene. At the time, sources told the Daily Mail that those close to the starlet were worried about her drinking again. She's reportedly been to rehab over 20 times.

She's been in and out of treatment, and in 2018, she was placed on a psychiatric hold when her therapist determined she was suffering a mental breakdown after she was arrested for battery of a police officer.

She was taken into custody at her home shortly and charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery upon an officer and emergency personnel. It marked her second arrest for the same crime.

Police were called to her home by a family member, per TMZ. The report notes that she was intoxicated and irritated, causing her to punch an officer who tried to separate her from her family. As paramedics put her on the gurney, she kicked an EMT. She was transported to a hospital for evaluation and then taken to jail. She was booked and held on $20,000 bail.

Locklear has been open about her issues. "Addiction is a ferocious and will try to take you down," she shared via Instagram not too long ago. "Recovery is the best revenge. Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path."