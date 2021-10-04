Hayden Panettiere Marks Return to Social Media With ‘Fresh’ New Style

Hayden Panettiere is back on Instagram! After last posting on the social media platform six months ago, the actress, 32, showed off a “fresh” new hairdo to her excited followers. Sharing a photo with noticeably shorter locks and spunky fringe bangs after an appointment at Pink Cheeks Salon, Panettiere sang the praises of the salon in the caption.

“My go to place since I was a teenager! Cindy’s the owner and my go to girl!” she wrote. “Her girls and Cindy herself always make me feel fresh, new and beautiful every time I see them! They’re my secret weapon.” Panettiere’s followers were excited to see her back on social media, with one commenting, “Welcome back to Instagram…we’ve missed you!” Another joked, “She remembered the password!”

Panettiere’s past year has been a tumultuous one. The Heroes actress spoke out about her allegedly abusive relationship with ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson in July 2020 after Hickerson was arrested on multiple felony charges, including four charges of corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant, two charges of assault, and one of intimidating a witness, identified as Panettiere. In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, the star said she wanted to come forward with the truth “with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve.”

She continued, “I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I’m grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life.” Hickerson served 13 days in jail for the charges against him, but was spotted with Panettiere in July after being released. At the time, Hickerson told E! News that he and his ex were “working on a friendship,” but were not back together.

“To clarify, I was enjoying a Miller ‘Latte’ [slang for Miller Lite], and Hayden was not drinking,” he said. “We went to a new restaurant that is Texas-based, and being a Southern guy, I’m a big fan of country music. So yes, there was some line dancing involved. Hayden and I are not back together but are working on a friendship.” He continued, “We have a long history together, and the first step in my recovery as an abuser is making amends. That’s exactly what Hayden has been gracious enough to allow me to do.”