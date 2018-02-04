Harvey Weinstein Threatens Legal Action Against Uma Thurman

Less than 12 hours after Uma Thurman‘s bombshell interview with The New York Times was published, representatives of her alleged attacker, Harvey Weinstein, are already threatening legal action against the actress.

The interview with Thurman went out on Saturday morning. In it, she described how she was lulled into a false sense of security in her working relationship with Weinstein through the making if Pulp Fiction. Thurman and director Quentin Tarantino had a collaborative relationship of mutual respect, and early on, she believed Weinstein was a part of that creative team as a producer.

She explains how that illusion was shattered when Weinstein made two attempts to isolate her and expose himself, including one alleged physical assault. Both instances occurred in overseas hotels — one on Paris, France and one in London, England.

Thurman claims that, after Weinstein physically attacked her in London, he and his team endeavored to convince her that she had misremembered the whole ordeal.

The newest response comes from Weinstein’s lawyer, who warns vaguely that legal retribution may be on the horizon.

“Ben Brafman, Mr Weinstein’s attorney said that Harvey is stunned and saddened by what he claims to be false accusations by Uma Thurman, someone he has worked closely with for more than two decades,” it reads. “Mr Weinstein acknowledges making an awkward pass at Ms Thurman 25 years ago which he regrets and immediately apologized for.

“Why Ms Thurman would wait 25 years to publicly discuss this incident and why according to Weinstein, she would embellish what really happened to include false accusations of attempted physical assault is a mystery to Weinstein and his attorneys.

“Ms Thurman’s statements to the Times are being carefully examined and investigated before deciding whether any legal action against her would be appropriate.”

The NYT reached out to Weinstein before publishing the piece. He and his representatives allowed that some of the events Thurman described were true, and even confirmed that he’d apologized to her in 2001 — an admission the disgraced Hollywood mogul rarely makes. His team sent several photos of Weinstein and Thurman together throughout the years, smiling, as if this proved that there could never have been violence between them.

Just a few hours after the piece went up, one of Weinstein’s representatives published a preliminary response, expressing shock at Thurman’s accusations. Once again, they stressed the photos, and questioned why the Times didn’t publish them.

Thurman hasn’t responded to the warnings of legal action over the story.