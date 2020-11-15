Olivia Wilde Shares Rare Photo of Her Kids Amid Breakup With 'SNL' Alum Jason Sudeikis

✖

Olivia Wilde shared a very rare photo of her and Jason Sudeikis' children on her Instagram Story Saturday, a day after news broke that the two stars ended their engagement. The former couple started dating in November 2011 and got engaged after the 2012 holiday season. Wilde does not often share photos of their children, son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4.

Wilde published two photos on her Instagram Story over the weekend, with the first being a selfie with a horse at a stable. The second photo showed Otis and Daisy together, with the caption, "My everythings." In both photos, everyone wore face coverings to follow coronavirus safety guidelines. The last time Wilde shared photos of her children was Oct. 11, when she marked Daisy's birthday by publishing a collection of throwback photos. Wile also shared a brief video of Otis drumming in September.

On Friday, a source told PEOPLE Wilde, 36, and Sudeikis, 46, ended their engagement earlier this year. "It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship," the source said. However, Sudeikis and Wilde were seen at a Malibu beach together in September with their children. On Saturday, Wilde was seen at the horse stable without her engagement ring, reports Us Weekly.

Wilde and Sudeikis met at a Saturday Night Live finale party. They never set a wedding date and often defended their lengthy engagement. During a February 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Wilde said the couple "prioritize date night" to keep their romance alive after welcoming Otis and Daisy.

"We go out and have a lot of fun. We were both really social people when we met, and we didn’t want to give that up when we became parents, so we’re really consistent about our time with them, but we also prioritize a couple of date nights a week," she said of their relationship at the time. "We go to the theater. I love to eat food, so we go to a lot of restaurants, see shows, music — it’s New York! It’s a good thing about living here, live entertainment."

Sudeikis is best known for his time on SNL from 2005 to 2013 and now stars in AppleTV+'s sports comedy, Ted Lasso. He also starred in the Horrible Bosses movies and We're the Millers. As for Wilde, she recently made her directorial debut last year with the acclaimed Booksmart. Her next film, Don't Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh, is now in production.