Prince Harry Reportedly Had to Find Own Flight to Visit Queen Elizabeth After Death

Amid all the sadness for Queen Elizabeth, there is still hints of drama coming out from The Royal Family in tabloids. The latest spins from Meghan Markle's disinvite from Balmoral Castle when the family was gathering as the queen was dying.

According to The Sun, Harry was reportedly told to find his own travel and wasn't allowed a seat on the RAF plane that took brother Prince William, uncles Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, and others to Scotland and Balmoral. There were 12 empty seats on the flight.

Harry was also reportedly told to not bring his wife to Balmoral when he traveled, with his father King Charles telling him over the phone. "Charles told Harry that it wasn't right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time," a source told The Sun. "It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family. Charles made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome."

Obviously the truth is somewhere in there, despite the note that Kate Middleton didn't travel to Balmoral either. The four clearly came together on Saturday, possibly putting to rest the tension for a bit.

But since he was allegedly forced to find his own travel, Prince Harry went on alone and took a separate flight. The sad note that comes as a result of this decision is that Harry was still the air when his grandmother passed away. He didn't arrive to the castle until 7:52 p.m. local time, around 90 minutes after the public announcement was released.

"He barely moved for the whole hour-long flight and was obviously reflecting on his beloved grandmother," a reported passenger on the flight told the outlet. "It was so sad to see him without the other royals to comfort him. I really hope the Queen's death will help them heal their rifts."

With Prince Harry's memoir set to be released on the horizon, delayed slightly due to the death of the queen, it is unlikely any rift will be completely healed.