Queen Elizabeth Dead: Hear the Moment British Airways Pilot Breaks Sad News Mid-Flight

The death of Queen Elizabeth was always inevitable given her advancing age, but the shock is still there for some. This is doubly true for those working under the crown in the U.K., or above it in the skies. According to E! News, a British Airways flight on Sept. 8 experienced a surreal moment as the pilot took over the in-flight announcement to reveal the queen was departed.

"This is an incredibly sad day for all of us on British Airways. Our thoughts are with the entire royal family as we grieve her immeasurable loss," a clip posted by passenger Tim Jones captures. "Since her accession to the throne, Her Majesty has visited 116 countries and we are honored that she flew with us for many of her historically momentous trips."

A message from British Airways on the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen pic.twitter.com/sL9DVVtAGD — British Airways (@British_Airways) September 8, 2022

While there is no doubt plenty of preparation behind those comments, the spirit is genuine, and the pilot did continue with some more pointed statements about Queen Elizabeth herself and what she represented to the nation.

"Many of your crew today have fond memories of her travels and these are moments we will always cherish," the pilot added. "Her Majesty, for so long, has shown immense resilience and encouraged us to stand together to face difficult times. So now we proudly stand together with the United Kingdom to thank her for her service and bid her farewell."

The pilot invited the passengers to join in with a moment of silence alongside the flight crew. Another clip from a British Airways flight posted by Michael Capiraso captures a similar message ahead of their flight landing. The flight crew can be seen visibly crying as the pilot speaks, echoing the statement from other pilots and British Airways.

Surreal to be on a British Airways flight to London today and the pilot announced the passing of the Queen…listen closely 🔊#QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/Nz1cvPHBbS — Michael Capiraso (@mcapiraso) September 9, 2022

Nothing captures the layered reign of Queen Elizabeth more than these reactions, balancing with the warranted criticism she's faced alongside The Royal Family for decades. Her 70-year-reign is a record that's not likely to be topped by any monarch, especially her eldest son, King Charles III. The king delivered his first address as monarch to the world on Friday, paying tribute to his mother and delivering on her promise to her subjects.

"Queen Elizabeth had a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today," Charles said.