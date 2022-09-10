Queen Elizabeth Funeral Plans Revealed

Funeral details for Queen Elizabeth II have been released by The Royal Family, confirming what many already knew. It also sets a timeline for the queen's final burial.

According to a royal release, Queen Elizabeth's funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. local time. That's 6 a.m. ET for those Americans looking to tune in for the somber event. Before the funeral, Queen Elizabeth will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days as the public file through to pay their respects.

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September.



Prior to the State Funeral, The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall for four days, to allow the public to pay their respects. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022

Currently, the queen and her coffin are lying at Balmoral Castle, where she initially passed. From there, it will be taken by car to Edinburgh on Sunday to rest in the Palace of Holyroodhouse until Monday, Sept. 12, in the afternoon.

After a procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the coffin will be taken to St. Giles' Cathedral. King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family will be involved in the procession and the service, while the coffin will remain for the day to allow Scottish people to pay respects.

Tuesday will see the queen return to Buckingham Palace from Scotland, arriving back in England by air at RAF Northolt on Tuesday evening. Accompanied by The Princess Royal, Queen Elizabeth's coffin will then travel to Buckingham Palace by road to rest in the Bow Room until Wednesday.

A procession will commence on Wednesday, with the coffin being placed on a gun carriage from the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery at the Palace and then transferred to the Palace of Westminster to lie in state until the service.

The service itself will be conducted by Reverence Dr. David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, with all members of the Royal Family attending. After this, the queen will lie in state for the public to pay respects until Monday, Sept. 19 arrives and the State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth begins.

If this sounds exhausting, it's not finished yet. After the State Funeral, the queen is ushered from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, then from the arch to Windsor where the State Hearse will join a procession to St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. This is the area also called The Long Walk —not based on the Richard Bachman book — and will end with a committal service in the chapel. She'll then be reunited with Prince Philip and buried alongside him.