Harry Styles Fans Shocked Over His New Short Haircut

Is that you, Harry Styles? One Direction fans are thinking Styles looks more like former bandmate Louis Tomlinson after seeing his new hairstyle, which has replaced the lengthy, swept back locks he sported on the cover of Rolling Stone earlier this summer. Styles’ new look is remarkably shorter and messier, and also accompanies a bit of wispy facial hair as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HARRY STYLES. (@thisharrystyles) on Sep 1, 2019 at 8:46am PDT

Photos surfaced after the “Sign of the Times” singer posed with fans on Sunday while traveling in Italy.

So far, the look has been quite divisive online, with fans taking to social media to react to the haircut. While some fans went as far to say they would “unstan” the musician for it, others stood up for him. Others wondered if it could be a sign that his second solo album was on its way.

Harry Styles hair looks this year🖤 pic.twitter.com/pQKXwItqaT — 《Fʟᴏʀ》Hᴀʀʀʏᴋɪʟʟᴇᴅᴍᴇᴀᴛᴍᴇᴛɢᴀʟᴀ (@floor_stylees) September 1, 2019

me forcing myself to like Harry’s new hair style bc I want to support him in any way possible pic.twitter.com/3JEcNCZNSp — liv🕊♡’s hsf (@HarryVerism) September 1, 2019

today i learnt that people will genuinely unstan harry styles for styling his hair differently.. don’t let the door hit y’all on the way out luvs — eleni👄 (@holylarents) September 1, 2019

In the September issue of Rolling Stone, Styles, 25, shared that he’s putting the finishing touches on his second studio album, HS2, after his self-titled debut dropped in May 2017. He noted the new album is “all about having sex and feeling sad.” He was also candid about using drugs while recording the new album.

“We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine,” he said about his creative process at Shangri-La studios in Malibu, California. “We’d just turn the speakers into the yard.”

Harry out here serving us 70s perfection, experimenting with his hair and style. HS2 is coming yall, this is how it starts. pic.twitter.com/raeLGSUS32 — Zoe 》 Blue 🍄 #KMM (@TheirGoldenFool) September 2, 2019

harry styles’ and his unexpected hair style. ok bye pic.twitter.com/TiW86khnl1 — TwoStrawberries | #KMM ◟̽◞̽ (@twostrawlarries) September 1, 2019

Harry Styles looks great with short hair, he looks great with long hair…..I would love him if he was bald….his music is the best…can’t wait for more….. — sherry (@sssmmmeeeee) September 1, 2019

“You’d hear the blender going, and think, ‘So we’re all having frozen margaritas at 10 a.m. this morning,’” he continued. “This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place. … ‘Mushrooms and Blood.’ Now there’s an album title.”

