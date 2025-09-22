‘Harry Potter’ Actress Says She Was Barred From Fan Convention Due to Her OnlyFans Account

Harry Potter actress Jessie Cave says the stigma surrounding her OnlyFans page has led to her exclusion from a recent fan convention.

The 38-year-old actress, who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter franchise’s last three movies, revealed in a recent post on her Substack that she had been barred from a recent fan event after announcing in March she had launched an OnlyFans page for “hair stuff.”

“I found out that I didn’t get booked for a Harry Potter convention recently, as I’m now doing OnlyFans,” she wrote on Sept. 17. “They explained it was because it’s a ‘family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with porn.’ This was baffling to me as some actors who do conventions (most actors, actually) have done TV and films in which they’ve done sex scenes and nudity. I’m just playing with my hair!”

The actress said she’s “not upset” at the prospect of being “canceled” from upcoming Harry Potter conventions, saying that she was ready to pass the torch to the cast of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series, which recently cast Sienna Moosah as its Lavender.

“There’s going to be a new cast now, and it’s a different time. Plus, I have done conventions for over 15 years and have enough photos and wizard memorabilia,” she said, adding, “Excessively quirky one woman shows with puppets aren’t that lucrative, and some years, the money I got from signing photos of my face was the only real money I made. I am very lucky I got to do them. It’s time to move on and play some new characters.”

In March, Cave announced she had launched an OnlyFans page after noticing how much attention her long locks got from people online. “I just noticed that I always just get comments. They’re never, like, sexually depraved or lascivious. It’s never dirty comments, but I do get lots of interest in in the hair thing,” she said on her Before We Break Up Again podcast, “and I just thought, ‘F— it, I’m going to do something that is very niche.’”

She added in her Substack at the time, “One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.”