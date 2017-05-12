Rare ‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Story Revealed, JK Rowling Tweets Warning

A Harry Potter prequel story penned by J.K. Rowling has been stolen, and the bestselling author is taking to Twitter to request that no one buys the document.

PLEASE DON’T BUY THIS IF YOU’RE OFFERED IT. Originally auctioned for @englishpen, the owner supported writers’ freedoms by bidding for it. https://t.co/ljEQyyj9yY — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2017

The 51-year-old writer revealed that she handwrote a prequel to her famous franchise on a postcard. Rowling then sold it in an auction for charity. However, the notecard was stolen from its rightful owner.

On Friday, the West Midlands Police Department issued a statement in regards to the incident. A photograph of the missing notecard was shown along with this message:

“Police have issued an appeal after a rare Harry Potter prequel, handwritten by the author JK Rowling, was stolen during a burglary in King’s Heath. The story, penned personally by Rowling over two sides of an A5 postcard is extremely valuable.”

The investigating officer, PC Paul Jauncey, said: “The only people who will buy this unique piece are true Harry Potter fans. We are appealing to anyone who sees, or is offered this item for sale, to contact police.”

We are asking #HarryPotter fans to help share our appeal after a rare Harry Potter prequel by @jk_rowling was stolen https://t.co/NLH79kAoLf — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) May 12, 2017

.@jk_rowling The story, penned personally by @jk_rowling over 2 sides of an A5 postcard is extremely valuable & stolen during a burglary in #KingsHeath pic.twitter.com/Aio04lVjFt — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) May 12, 2017

This is the first time that fans of the wildly popular book series have learned of a prequel. While Rowling has written multiple spinoffs, such as Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, she has never hinted at there being a prequel to the original franchise. Fans have long begged for a prequel set in the magical wizarding world that either follows Harry Potter’s parents or revolves around the Marauders.

While Harry Potter fans might not be given the chance to read the stolen prequel, the wizarding world is about to expand in a big way as Harry Potter and The Cursed Child is set to make its Broadway debut. Learn more here.

