Conan O’Brien to Host 2025 Oscars

The 97th Academy Awards won’t go hostless after a few questionable years, with the show tapping Conan O’Brien as the master of ceremonies for the event on March 2, 2025. According to Deadline, the former late-night host and current podcaster will make his way back to network television to host the annual telecast, his first time hosting the Oscars.

O’Brien previously hosted the Emmy Awards in 2002 and 2006, the MTV Movie Awards in 2014, and the NFL Honors in 2016. He also one of the more memorable appearances in Emmy history due to his impromptu antics at the 2021 Emmys when his show lost out to John Oliver in its final season. Take some time and watch the moment if you aren’t familiar, but he’s the right fit for a long slog awards show.

“We are thrilled and honored to have the incomparable Conan O’Brien host the Oscars this year,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang said in a statement. “He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best — honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

O’Brien cut to the true heart of what the people want to know with his response to the big job.

“America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars,” the former late-night host said. Deadline adds that O’Brien was a bit of a surprise pick as he hadn’t been mentioned in any talks for hosting in past weeks. Before the comedian was announced, the Oscars debated having multiple hosts, bringing back Jimmy Kimmel, letting last year’s Governors Awards host John Mulaney do the job, or get Ryan Reynolds to host with Hugh Jackman.

They all turned it down, clearing the way for O’Brien to slide in and take the opportunity.

“Conan is a pre-eminent comedic voice, whose decades-long success is marked by his distinctive humor and perspective,” Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group, said. “He joins an iconic roster of comedy greats who have served in this role, and we are so lucky to have him center stage for the Oscars.”