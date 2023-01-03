'Hamilton' Star Renée Elise Goldsberry Mistakes Laura Benanti's COVID Test for Pregnancy Test

Renée Elise Goldsberry probably should have taken a closer look at Laura Benanti's recent Instagram post. Benanti shared a photo of her positive COVID-19 test on the social media app. However, Goldsberry mistook the photo for a different kind of positive test.

On Instagram, Benanti posted a photo of a COVID-19 test, which came back positive. In her caption, she assured her fans that she tested negative on the day that she attended the New York City Ballet and that she even wore a mask during the performance. While the comments section was flooded with those wishing her well as she battles COVID-19, fellow Broadway star Goldsberry thought that Benanti was making a very different kind of announcement. The Hamilton star presumably thought that Benanti was announcing a pregnancy by sharing a photo of a positive test. Goldsberry responded to the post with, "AAAAAAH! Congratulations!"

Soon enough, Goldsberry took to her Twitter account to comment on the misunderstanding. She wrote that she mistook Benanti's post for a pregnancy announcement due to "drunk scrolling" on her birthday. The Girls5eva star included a face-palm emoji as she noted that it was the "wrong positive test," adding, "Love you, Laura! Feel better!" Goldsberry also shared the same statement with Benanti by responding to her previous comment. In turn, Benanti laughed it off and replied, "bahahahahaha! Thank you!! I wish it were the other one FOR SURE! I'm gonna hang on to your original happiness!"

If this was a pregnancy test (as Goldsberry originally thought), it would have come on the heels of Benanti welcoming her second child. According to PEOPLE, the My Fair Lady actor welcomed her second daughter, Louisa Georgia Benanti-Brown, via surrogate back in July 2022. She shared the news by posting a photo of her elder daughter, Ella, holding on to the newborn.

"Like many, the journey towards growing our family has had many challenges," Benanti wrote in the caption for the adorable snap. "However, our journey has also been marked by the privilege to pursue different paths to grow our family. Specifically, our remarkable surrogate (an angel-on-earth) who carried our precious girl and delivered her into our arms; an other-worldly generosity of spirit, body, and kindness that can never be repaid." Benanti signed off the post by writing, "Ella and Louisa. Rainbow babies. Rainbow sisters."