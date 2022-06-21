'Eureka': Lil Rel Howery, Renée Elise Goldsberry Talk New Disney Series in Exclusive Featurette

A new animated series is coming to the Disney network. Eureka! will premiere on Disney Junior and Disney+ on Wednesday and features notable Holywood stars Lil Rel Howery and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Both cast members along with others talk about the series in an exclusive featurette. Howery stars as Rollo while Goldsberry stars as Roxy. They are parents to Eureka who is voiced by Ruth Righi.

"Set in the fantastical prehistoric world of Rocky Falls, Eureka! follows the story of Eureka, a young girl inventor who is way ahead of her time," the synopsis states. "She designs inventions and contraptions in the hopes of making the world a better place and moving her prehistoric community into a more modern era."

Production of Eureka! began in March of last year. The series is produced by Academy Award-nominated animation studio Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Junior. "Eureka! is an inspiring young girl with a big imagination and even bigger heart," Joe D'Ambrosia, SVP Original Programming and general manager, Disney Junior, said in a statement at the time. "Through her creative inventions and friendships, she brings her prehistoric town together and helps others learn to look at the world from different perspectives. We like to think of her as our very first Disney Imagineer."

In May of this year, Disney announced that Emmy Award-winning actress Loretta Devine, world-famous drummer Sheila E., and renowned ballet dancer and New York Times best-selling author Misty Copeland have joined the cast of Eureka! is guest-starring roles. Devine will voice Eureka's grandmother, Wanda, while Sheila E. and Copeland will voice the characters of Yurt, a traveling musician, and Rockanne, a dance teacher, respectively.

Howery, 42, is known for appearing in films such as Get Out, Bird Box, The Photograph, Judas and the Black Messiah, Fatherhood, Free Guy and Deep Water. He is set to star in the upcoming films Reunion and The Out-Laws, and he recently debuted his podcast Keepin' It Rel with Young Wayne. Goldsberry, 51, has appeared in notable TV shows such as The Good Wife, One Life to Live, Ally McBeal and currently Girls5eva. She is set to star in the upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk Attorney at Law and she can be seen in the Netflix film Tick, Tick... Boom! with Andrew Garfield. Eureka! will premiere on Disney Junior on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. An initial batch of episodes will also premiere the same day on on-demand platforms and streaming on Disney+.