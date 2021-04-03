Halsey Shares Baby Bump Update in Leopard-Print Mini-Dress

✖

"New Americana" singer Halsey first announced that she was expecting her first child on January 27 with a sunshine-soaked "surprise" photo spread, and she's been keeping fans up to date throughout the rest of her pregnancy. In her latest Instagram post, Halsey shows off her baby bump in an adorable leopard print mini dress and pink cardigan combo, calling it a "a pink, plump, and purrfect morning."

Halsey hit back at speculation on her Instagram story that her pregnancy with boyfriend Alev Aydin was an accident, claiming that it was "100% planned." "Why is it ok to speculate and pass judgment about fertility and conception?" she asked before going on to explain to her followers that her "pregnancy was 100% planned, and I tried very hard for this bb." However, she clarified that she "would be just as happy even it were another way."

Halsey has been candid about her fertility issues throughout the whole process, revealing that she was diagnosed with endometriosis. She showed off the scars on her abdomen after having surgery for her endometriosis, calling them "the scars that got me this angel" on her Instagram story. Halsey called the disorder, which causes tissue that normally lines the uterus to develop outside the uterus, causing many health problems and making it difficult to conceive, extremely "painful."

Halsey appeared on The Doctors in 2018 and explained that she intended to freeze her eggs in order to increase her odds of having a child. "Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I'm fortunate enough to have that as an option," she said, "but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself."

Halsey revealed to Rolling Stone in 2016 that she had a miscarriage right before a show. "It's the angriest performance that I've ever done in my life," she said in the interview. "That was the moment of my life where I thought to myself, 'I don't feel like a f—ing human being anymore.' This thing, this music, Halsey, whatever it is that I'm doing, took precedence and priority over every decision that I made regarding this entire situation from the moment I found out until the moment it went wrong. I walked offstage and went into the parking lot and just started throwing up."

Halsey's pregnancy certainly has been hard-won, and she seems to be soaking up every minute with gratitude. She admitted that "it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly," and opened up about how her pregnancy has changed her perception. "I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely," she explained. "My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts."