Pregnant Halsey Shows off Baby Bump, Opens Up About ‘Strange’ Body Changes

✖

Halsey is getting candid about her changing body as she awaits the arrival of her first child. The pregnant singer, who is expecting her little one on the way with boyfriend Alev Aydin, took to Instagram Thursday with a brand new baby bump photo as she opened up about the many changes her body has undergone since she became pregnant.

The 26-year-old "Closer" singer discussed her journey to motherhood, and got candid about her expectations and the realities of pregnancy, when sharing a gallery of images, including a sunny bikini photo of herself with her growing bump on full display. The singer began her caption by writing, "February is the shortest month, but the days seem like they are taking very long. Butttttt also going so fast?!" She revealed that throughout the month, she has "been thinking lots about" her body, admitting that "it's strange to watch yourself change so quickly."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

"I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely," she continued. "My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too! bye for now."

The Grammy nominee, according to PEOPLE, went to "more on the subject" in the comments, writing, "I thought there would be a lot of expectation or pressure on me to wake up everyday [sic] feeling like some 'girly-girly fertility goddess', but instead I wake up and eat when I'm hungry, sleep when I'm tired, and focus on growing a human. And that is all I expect myself to do. Liberating!" Her honest discussion drew plenty of support from fellow celebrities, including Katy Perry. Perry, who welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August, wrote, "You're about to perform a real miracle, get that rest and just be! I love you!"

Halsey shocked fans on Jan. 27 when she announced that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend. The pregnancy announcement, which included her first baby bump photos, came after the singer in 2016 opened up about her struggles with reproductive health, revealing in an interview with Rolling Stone that she had suffered a miscarriage. After suffering that devastating loss, the singer is looking forward to welcoming her little one on her way, who she has called her "angel" baby.