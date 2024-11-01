Jennifer Garner Recreates Iconic 13 Going on 30 Look for Halloween

Jennifer Garner is 30, flirty and thriving for Halloween! The actress, 52, recreated her iconic 13 Going on 30 getting-ready scene two decades after she first played Jenna Rink, sharing the hilarious video to TikTok and Instagram.

In a clip set to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” featured in the 2004 rom-com, Garner applies her makeup in the mirror, adding a retinol cream and putting on her glasses to aid in applying her eye shadow and eyeliner.

She then looks apprehensively at shapewear before the video switches to the star walking out the door in the same colorful dress Jenna wears to a work party in the film. Paired with long white socks and sneakers, Garner’s updated take on her character’s most memorable look was a hit with fans. “Happy 20th Halloween, Jenna Rink,” her caption read.

One fan dubbed the post the “greatest thing on the internet,” while another commented, “If I saw you in this dress I would cry and probably need to be sedated.” A third chimed in, “This is insane, u look still fab and the same!!”

Garner and her 13 Going on 30 co-stars Mark Ruffalo, 56, and Judy Greer, 49, reunited in April to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their beloved film. The three also recorded a video chat about their experience making the movie, titling it “13 Going on Boomer.”

“Twenty years. We are three Boomers braving zoom—because we want to thank you,” they wrote in the caption at the time. “To every person who has loved this movie along with us: Thank You. We see you, we appreciate you and we love you back. Forever thirty, flirty and thriving!”

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner as Ruffalo is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 08, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Getty Images)

Ruffalo said during the chat that of all his roles, his character Matt Flamhaff was the one that stayed with him the most throughout the years. “There’s two types of people in this world. There’s Hulk people, and there’s 13 Going on 30 people, and I get equal amounts,” the actor said of fan reactions to his body of work. “Way more 13 Going on 30.”

In February, Ruffalo received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with Garner admitting at the ceremony that he had nearly dropped out of 13 Going on 30 when he learned about the “Thriller” dance sequence. “I wonder if he tried to drop out of [other actors’] films, like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the ‘Thriller’ dance where Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this, to antsy, to deathly quiet, to ‘Bro, this is not for me,’” she quipped.