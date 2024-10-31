Kelly Clarkson Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Beetlejuice for Talk Show’s Halloween Episode

Kelly Clarkson is the ghost with the most! The singer went all-out for her talk show’s Halloween episode, transforming into the strange and unusual Beetlejuice. Clarkson, 42, put her glam team to work in recreating the iconic black-and-white pinstripe suit, green hair, dark eyes and pale skin. She was so convincing that her house band at The Kelly Clarkson Show, called Y’all, told her, “You look gross,” when they first saw her transformation, PEOPLE reports.

Clarkson shared the look on social media, where fans raved about the costume. “Isn’t it mad what make up can do!!! If it wasn’t pointed out I would have no clue those was Kelly. Great job team,” one Instagram user wrote. “Make up team did a great job,” someone else wrote. Some even wondered if the costume meant she would foray into the acting business. “Mark this historic moment of Kelly entering acting business,” they wrote.

Beetlejuice became beloved in Tim Burton’s 1988 gothic dark fantasy of the same name starring Michael Keaton as the titular character, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Alec Baldwin and Gene Davis. Keaton, Ryder and O’Hara all reprised their roles for this year’s long-awaited sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Teaming up for the look were members of Clarkson’s glam team, including stylist Micaela Erlanger, dresser Arleisha Randle, makeup artist Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Emmy-winning designer Louie Zakarian, hairstylist Corey Morris and wigmaker Brittany Hartman.

The Halloween-themed episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show leaned into the Beetlejuice of it all, beginning with Clarkson singing a spooky cover of “Banana Boat (Day-O),” the Harry Belafonte song used in an iconic Beetlejuice scene. The show also incorporated elements from both the original and sequel films into its set, even recreating the iconic model city.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays on NBC (check local listings).