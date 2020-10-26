Halsey Reveals 2 New Tattoos, One of Which Is on Her Head

✖

A week ago, Halsey debuted her new look after shaving off her hair. Now. she’s debuting another new look, this time showing two new tattoos she got, one of which being on her head. The New Jersey-born singer also got inked up on her forearm with a character and a thought bubble, “I wonder if they’ll remember me.”

Halsey, who also announced she will be making her acting debut, first revealed to her fans about her shaved head in a TikTok that went from her with a full head of a hair before transitioning into her new look. She shared another photo later on, “just in time [for] beanie weather.” All of this comes on the heels of Halsey stepping out onto the CMT Music Awards to perform “The Other Girl” with her BFF Kelsea Ballerini. The two rocked out in an empty bar set but received some backlash as some viewers felt the performance did not come across as “country.” Ballerini addressed the critics shortly afterwards, telling her fans that there are many variations of country and “none are more ‘real’ then the others.”

Outside of switching up her style and performing at award shows, one of Halsey’s latest ventures saw her become the new face of Budweiser’s “Be A King” campaign. As part of the promotion, a short-film about Halsey’s rise to fame including her days riding the subway in New York writing poetry. The 26-year-old told Insider that was a “really fun campaign” to be a part of and appreciates the beer company giving her the opportunity to produce something like this.

Along with that, 2020 has continued to be an impressive year for the singer. She recently graced the cover of Time as part of its “Next Generation Leaders.” She called the achievement something that made her feel “supremely honored.” She’s also set to release her first published book, I Would Leave If I Could” A Collection of Poetry. The Grammy Award-nominated musician will be debuting her latest work with a Nov. 10 release date. She expressed her excitement about her newest achievement back in June on Instagram, admitting she was struggling to find the words to shere just how eager she is for her fans to read the “few thousand sentences” she wrote for it.