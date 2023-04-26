Halsey and Boyfriend Break up, Singer Wants Custody of Son

Halsey and Alev Aydin are splitting up after welcoming their son, Ender Ridley Aydin, in July 2021. The "Without Me" singer filed a petition to determine the parental relationship on April 5, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, with Halsey asking the court for full physical custody of their 1-year-old son and Aydin to be awarded "reasonable visitation." The pop star also asked the court to award joint legal custody and for court fees to be split between both them and Aydin.

"It's an amicable split," an insider source told the outlet of Halsey's custody filing "They're planning to co-parent." Halsey last shared a photo of Aydin on their Instagram back in February for Valentine's Day, adding hearts alongside the post and the caption, "ya'aburnee." Halsey and Aydin have maintained a largely private relationship since first being spotted together at a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2019, but eventually disclosed to a fan on Twitter who asked about a biopic the Grammy-nominated artist was rumored to be cast in. "bc alev was supposed to be writing it the past 3 years and we slowly fell in love instead. you know the rest!" they responded at the time.

In 2021, Halsey, who has been open with their struggles with endometriosis and infertility, shared that they were expecting their first child with Aydin after a previous miscarriage. In August of that year, Halsey opened up about their relationship with Aydin in an interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe. "I love my partner, our relationship is so full of love and passion and communication," they said at the time. "I remember having that moment when I was probably five or six weeks pregnant and being like, so what happens now? Do I have to be boring?"

The Grammy-nominated singer noted that pregnancy had allowed them to take time to care for themself. "Now here comes me, totally in love, the world's in shambles, but I'm getting arguably, the first break I've had in seven years," Halsey said. "I'm finally taking care of myself, eating my vegetables and getting sleep and I'm pregnant and everything's amazing and then out comes this."