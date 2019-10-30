Halsey Breaks Silence on Yungblud Split After Evan Peters Relationship Confirmed

Over the weekend, Halsey and Evan Peters confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post and a red carpet appearance, nearly two months after Halsey was reported to have split from British musician Yungblud. On Monday, Halsey appeared to address her breakup with Yungblood in a now-deleted tweet.

“sometimes. People just break up. It doesn’t mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f—ed up,” she wrote. “Sometimes. It just happens. Because life Is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on.”

“now u know what u know,” she added.

Halsey and Yungblud were first reported to be dating in November 2018 and they confirmed their relationship on Instagram in January. In early September, it was reported that they had split, and Halsey was linked to Peters later that month.

“It was sort of abrupt and it was Halsey’s decision to end the relationship,” a source told E! News of Halsey and Yungblud. “Halsey has been very busy with her work commitments and traveling a lot recently, and their relationship was getting rocky. She’s been very busy and focused on her career, which took more of a priority.”

Halsey and Peters were first spotted holding hands at Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Los Angeles in late September and were later seen with their arms around each other at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Oct. 20.

“Halsey has always been a huge fan of Evan’s,” the source said. “A friend connected them and they had also been chatting over social media before deciding to hang out. It’s still very new, but they are both interested in dating each other and hanging out.”

The pair made their relationship Instagram official after Halsey’s Halloween party on Oct. 25, where Halsey dressed as Marilyn Monroe and Peters chose an Insane Clown Posse costume.

“Resident goths,” Halsey captioned a post from the night.

They made their red carpet debut as a couple on Oct. 26 when they attended FX’s American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration dressed as Sonny and Cher. Halsey wore a white silk one-shoulder gown covered in multi-colored polka dots, a long black wig and ’60s-inspired eye makeup and Peters chose a matching silk shirt along with a white suit, white boots and a Sonny-appropriate wig and mustache.

