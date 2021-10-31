Halloween 2021: All the Best, Weirdest and Scariest Celebrity Costumes

Halloween is here and the celebrities are stepping out in their scariest and themed ensembles. Every year, celebrities take to their social Instagram accounts posting their spook attire and more. This year, there weren’t many overlaps, but many themes remained. But there were plenty of likes for the costumes and reshares. Some of the best included television hosts themes and celebrities dressing up as their favorite celebrities.

On the list of the most popular included impersonating rappers, pregnancy photos and moments that broke the internet, and Disney or Star Wars characters. Old and young, there was not one celebrity who opted not to partake in the festivities.

As always, many chose to dress up as entertainment icons. You can always count on someone to imitate Selena, or a 90s pop group. Some celebrity families gave their take on programs such as The Incredibles and The Addams Family. Either way, many of the costumes are breaking the internet with their Halloween digs.

Whether they are trick or treating with family, taking fancy photo shoots, attending a Hollywood party, or simply enjoying the festivity at home, they pulled out all the shops. Here are some of the best out of the bunch for Halloween 2021.

Meg Thee Stallion

Megan took on a sexier Cruella de Vil look mixed with dalmatians. She also performed in Philadelphia at their annual PowerHouse music festival.

The Bryant Family

Vanessa Bryant took reign as Cruella de Vil. Her three daughters dressed up as dalmatian.

Cardi B

Cardi B shined as Morticia Adams. The makeup was on point.

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel dressed up as Mrs. Mars. Jenner donned classic makeup with blue eye shadow, a red lip, and a skin-clad outfit.

Ciara

The “Goodies” singer dressed up as Selena, revealing she even learned Spanish to lipsync properly. She followed it up with herself as all three members of TLC from their “No Scrubs” video.

Reese Witherspoon

The Legally Blonde star channeled Elle Woods character from the film. In the movie, Woods attends a party dressed as a bunny after she mistakenly thinks it’s a costume party.

Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber’s wife gave Britney Spears a run for her money. She shined as Spears in her iconic “Baby One More Time” music video.

Today Show hosts

The TODAY crew chose a football-themed celebration, featuring iconic cheerleaders, halftime performers, and NFL stars. Hoda Kotb gave her take on Carrie Underwood performing her signature Sunday Night Football theme song. Al Roker tried his hand at The Weeknd.

Jordyn Woods

Woods opted for a couple’s ensemble. She dressed up as a sexy Little Red Riding Hood, while her NBA player beau, Karl Towns, as a werewolf.

Lizzo

The body-positive singer debuted her look as Grogu aka Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian. Lizzo went all out, painting her body green, spotting a long blonde wig with big green ears attached to her head.

Chloe Bailey

The “Have Mercy” singer showed off her rendition of Angelina Jolie’s Lola character from the 2004 animated film Shark Tale. Bailey donned a pink sequin tube top and matching cover-up with bold with the makeup, and long tresses.