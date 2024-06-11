Halle Berry Shares Hilarious NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction

Halle Berry is no stranger to baring skin for the camera, but she recently found herself in a situation where she was unintentionally showing a little too much. On June 7, the actress took to Instagram to share a video of herself strutting down a lavish hallway (seen below) in a beautiful black and white outfit made up of a white dress shirt with a black tube-top style wrap, and a black skirt.

Then, a few days later, she shared a hilarious video of herself trying to get out of her clothesm suffering quite the NSFW wardrobe malfunction. In the clip (seen here), Berry's stylist — Lindsay Flores — attempts to help the Oscar-winner get the dress off, with Berry saying, "Let's get this baby off."

What ensues is a side-splitting adventure of Berry trying to escape her top without exposing herself, to little avail. "Watch my boobs," she laughingly said at one point, as emojis careful shield her from a nip-slip. "Anna Quan we might have to cut this s— off," Berry joked, making reference to the dress' designer.

Flores was eventually able to get Berry out of the shirt after she "greased up" the actress' elbow by licking it.

"Bad and Booshy back at it slaving for fashion!" Berry wrote in a caption on the post, which has received a lot of responses. "Man this video makes me feel GOOD!!!!!! I feel seen," quipped, Viola Davis. Singer Natasha Bedingfield added, "Houdini straight jacket vibes. I've been there before."