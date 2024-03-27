Halle Berry Says Doctor Misdiagnosed Perimenopause Symptom as 'Worst Case of Herpes' He'd Ever Seen

Halle Berry recounts the unusual circumstances of how she discovered she was perimenopausal. Propper Daley held its fourth "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" summit on Monday, and the actress spent some time talking candidly with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden about menopause and other topics related to women's health.

The 57-year-old learned she was perimenopausal when her doctor mistakenly diagnosed her with herpes. Perimenopause refers to the period of time when a woman's body has begun to make its gradual progression into menopause, which concludes her reproductive years.

"First of all, my ego told me that I was going to skip [perimenopause]," she said, per People. "I'm in great shape. I'm healthy. I managed to get myself off of insulin and manage my diabetes since I'm 20 years old. So that makes one think, oh, I can handle menopause. I'm going to skip that whole thing. I was so uneducated about it at that time."

Berry talked about the experience of meeting the "man of her dreams" at 54 and how she started dating the Grammy-winning musician Van Hunt. Sharing details about her sex life, Berry described the physical pain she suffered after intercourse one day, which led her to visit her doctor immediately.

"I feel like I have razor blades in my vagina. I run to my gynecologist and I say, 'Oh my God, what's happening?' Recalling the experience, she expressed not feeling ashamed to share her story because she knew it could also help other women. "He said, 'You have the worst case of herpes I've ever seen.' I'm like, 'Herpes? I don't have herpes!'"

Berry confronted Hunt about it immediately, but they both tested negative for the sexually transmitted disease (STDs). "I realize after the fact, that is a symptom of perimenopause," she said, adding that dryness is common during the transitional period. "My doctor had no knowledge and didn't prepare me. That's when I knew, 'Oh my gosh, I've got to use my platform. I have to use all of who I am, and I have to start making a change and a difference for other women." The conversation concluded with Berry asking the audience to "help us change the way culture views women at this stage of our life."

Women's Health interviewed the celebrity in August 2023 about menopause, and she said she would not give in to societal expectations. Berry said she's "challenging everything I thought I knew about menopause. Things like: "Your life is over." "You are disposable." "Society no longer has a place for you." "You should retire." "You should pack it up."

"I'm challenging all those stereotypes about how you have to look a certain way or feel a certain way. I'm my best self now that I reached 56 years old. I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I'm solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees," she said at the time.