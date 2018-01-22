Halle Berry Glitters in ‘Amazing’ Dress at SAG Awards

Halle Berry attended the SAG Awards in Hollywood on Sunday night, dropping jaws on the red carpet as she arrived in a sparkling Pamella Roland gown that had all eyes on her.

Berry was clearly feeling her look and gave fans a peek with a photo posted to Instagram after the awards of the actress working the carpet in her glamorous gown.

The low-cut dress is a nude number embellished with crystals scattered across the gown, heavily concentrated on the bodice and cascading towards the hem. A black tulle overlay provided an extra dose of drama.

The actress accessorized the glittering gown with simple drop earrings and a high ponytail,

“Feelin’ extra,” Berry captioned the shot, along with a few sparkling emojis.

Fans were instantly complimentary of the star’s stunning look, with one calling her “A Princess” and another writing, “You look amazing!”

At the event, the 51-year-old posed with fellow celebrities including This Is Us star Eris Baker and Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross. She also chatted and posed with actresses Lupita Nyong’o and Niecy Nash.

Berry was on hand to present the award for Outstanding Female Actor In A Motion Picture, which went to Frances McDormand for her role in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Berry has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, receiving the honor for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Miniseries Or Television Movie in 2000 and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in 2002.

Photo Credit: Getty / Frederic J. Brown