Halle Berry Posts Piercing Post Thanksgiving Message and Photo on Instagram

Halle Berry jetted off to Bora Bora after Thanksgiving to distance herself from “the bulls**t,” as the Oscar-winner put it.

The 51-year-old Berry posted a picture of herself on the French Polynesian island paradise on Saturday. “What I call distancing myself from the bulls**t,” she wrote in the caption to the Instagram photo.

Berry has been in Bora Bora since at least Friday, when she posted another picture of a beautiful view of its mountains. “Mornings are amazing,” she wrote.

She also posted a picture of drinks, with the caption, “Cheers to pour decisions.”

She has also chronicled the trip on Snapchat.

The Kingsman: The Golden Circle actress also posted a Thanksgiving message on Thursday. “So thankful for all the dreams I don’t have to close my eyes to see anymore,” she wrote. “Happy thanksgiving to you and yours.”

Before visiting Bora Bora, Berry was in India and also chronicled the trip on Instagram. She posted her first photo from Mumbai on Nov. 8. According to IANS, Berry was accompanied by at least five friends.

“She and her group were here with us for two nights and checked out on Sunday morning,” a source told IANS. “She spent time at the beach and had no problems moving around. Yes, none knew who she was and we were also told that since this was a private visit, none should also come to know.”

Berry is now reportedly dating Alex Da Kid. She has a daughter, Nahla, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and a son, Maceo, with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.

Photo: Getty