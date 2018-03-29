Halle Berry Cozies up to Mystery Man in New Instagram Snap

Does Halle Berry have a new man? The 51-year-old actress shared an Instagram photo peeking over the shoulder of a mystery man, sending her followers into a frenzy trying to figure out who he is.

“PLOT TWIST,” Berry wrote in the caption of the black-and-white photo set against an artistic frame.

In the photo, Berry sports a new highlighted, pixie style haircut and drapes her arms around the shoulders and back of the mystery man, who has shoulder-length cornrows and tattoos lining his arms and back.

“Lucky fella,” one person wrote in the comments.

“Who is that?” another wanted to now.

“This is hot!!!!!” someone else said.

“Love the hair…..looks like Tina [Turner],” someone else observed of Berry’s new hairdo.

Some wondered if the photo was simply from a photo shoot or if Berry really does have a new man in her life, which would be a quick turnaround from her December 2017 declaration that she was “done with love.”

Following her breakup with music producer Alex Da Kid after a few months of dating, Berry shared a photo of a black rope laid out in the shape of a heart on her Instagram story. “Done with love,” she wrote over the photo, including three flexing bicep emojis.

Berry and Alex Da Kid first went public with their romance in September 2017 when both posted black-and-white photos of themselves cuddling and captioned it, “My balance.”

The breakup came a year after Berry finalized her divorce from French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares son Maceo. She was previously married to David Justice from 1992 to 1997, and Eric Bene from 2001 to 2005. She also shares daughter Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubrey, who many say looks exactly like her new trainer, Peter Lee Thomas.

In the midst of her break from love, Berry has taken to sharing “Fitness Friday” Instagram posts with Thomas. In February, she shared a dramatic back-to-back photo with Thomas along with a short clip of them working out. She frequently offers her followers tips about her workouts and says she’s learned a lot from Thomas.

“This man has changed my life,” she wrote. “Besides being an all around wonderful human, he’s a trainer, martial artist, fellow actor, and nutrition specialist! With his help, I have learned so much about fitness and nutrition and I’m excited to share it with all of you. He’s taught me boxing, self defense, and much more. Not only am I in the best shape of my life, but I can actually defend myself and most importantly… my children! As a woman there is nothing more empowering. I’ll be launching [Hallewood] very soon and within that community, Peter will be laying it out! In 2018, he’ll help all of us get healthier, stronger and more fit!”

She further proved her fitness chops over the weekend when she shared a topless headstand photo wearing just her swimsuit bottoms.