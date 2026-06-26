Halle Berry Marriage Speculation? See the Current Polymarket Odds

Halle Berry’s love life is once again a topic of consideration.

Berry, 59, has been dating musician Van Hunt since 2020 and the couple announced their engagement in February 2020. Now, those looking to make a quick buck are betting on Berry making Hunt her fourth husband, joining David Justice, Eric Benet, and Olivier Martinez.

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Polymarket bettors are currently wagering at a 44% chance that Berry and Hunt will wed by December 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM.

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The market for this wager opened on February 9, 2026, and, per the site: the primary resolution source for this market will be information from Halle Berry and Van Hunt, however a consensus of credible reporting will also be used.

Will Halle Berry and Van Hunt get married by December 31?

Berry’s been divorced (from Martinez) since 2016. That relationship represented her most recent marriage. None of her three marriages have surpassed the four-year mark, though she’s dated Hunt for six years and spent five years with model Gabriel Aubry in the early-to-mid 2000s.

2026 has been a busy year for Berry – No. 1 on People’s “50 Most Beautiful People in the World” list in 2003. Earlier this year she starred alongside Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in Crime 101and was cast in the yet to be released film, Red Card.

Hunt, 56, has been a working musician for nearly three decades. His work on a Sly & the Family Stone tribute, “Family Affair” earned him a Grammy Award 2007. He was nominated for another Grammy the previous year for Best Urban/Alternative Performance.

Should the musician and Berry tie the knot, it’ll be the first marriage for Hunt. Each member of the couple is native to Ohio. Halle Berry is from Cleveland and Van Hunt was born roughly five hours south in Dayton.

Between them, the couple have three children. Berry has a daughter with her former boyfriend, Aubry, and a son with ex-husband, Martinez. Van Hunt has one son.

Whether the five of them become an official blended family remains to be seen.



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