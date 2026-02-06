Halle Berry Confirms Engagement to Van Hunt

Halle Berry and Van Hunt are engaged!

After some “confusion” over the Oscar-winning actress’ response to the singer/songwriter’s proposal last year, Berry confirmed on The Tonight Show Thursday that they are, in fact, engaged.

“There’s some confusion,” she told Jimmy Fallon during her appearance on the show. “It’s going around that I, that my guy Van Hunt—I’ve been dating him now for almost six years—well, there’s some confusion that he asked to marry me and I said no.”

Berry “did not say no,” she clarified, adding, “We just don’t have a date, but of course I said yes, I would marry him!”

The Crime 101 star, 59, could be seen wearing a stunning gold engagement ring during her late-night appearance, as she confirmed, “He did put a little ring on it.”

News that Berry and Hunt, 55, are engaged comes after the musician told Today.com in June that she had yet to give him a response to his proposal.

“So I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold as you can see,” he shared during a joint interview with the Monster’s Ball actress. “It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her.”

Berry explained at the time that she only hadn’t responded because she didn’t feel the need to get married to solidify their love. “Well, I’ve been married three times,” said the star, who was previously married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005, and to Oliver Martinez from 2013 to 2016. “Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don’t.”

“But I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married,” she continued. “And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression.”

Berry and Hunt made their romance public for the first time in September 2020, with Berry telling Today.com, “I think everybody’s been really happy, at least for me personally, people have been like, ‘You finally found … !’ I’ve always wanted what we have.” She added, “I always saw myself in a committed, loving relationship with like my best friend, someone that I respect and I love.”