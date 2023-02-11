Halle Berry Has a Laugh at Herself Tripping and Face Planting on Stage

Halle Berry maintained her sense of humor despite taking an embarrassing fall. As part of her participation in a charity event, the 56-year-old actress posted a clip on Instagram on Friday. A misstep led Berry to fall hard, drawing a gasp from the stunned audience as she got up from her seat and started walking to the stage. Despite that, everything is fine. Berry's lighthearted attitude was evident after transforming the clip into a meme with the movie cliche of a record scratch, freeze frame, and a voice heard saying, "Yep, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.."

Rather unabashedly, Berry captioned the picture: "Sometime[s] you bust your a—!" She then explained that she had been invited to speak at the charity event Looking Beyond L.A, which raises funds for children with special needs. Berry urged her followers to donate after poking fun at herself. "Children are worth it!," she concluded her caption. Berry has been forthright about her embarrassing moments before. During an appearance on The Tonight Show in April 2020, Jimmy Fallon asked Berry if she ever had an embarrassing moment during a fight or action scene. "Not an action scene," she responded, "but one time I was doing a scene with Pierce Brosnan in Die Another Day. I was supposed to be all sexy and trying to seduce him with a fig, and then I end up choking on it." She added, laughing, "He had to get up and do the Heimlich … So not sexy. Like, so not sexy."

Adding to her praise for her co-star, "James Bond knows how to Heimlich. He was there for me. He will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world. "She also expressed her love for her co-star on Twitter. Taking to Twitter to mark the 20th anniversary of the movie in November 2022, she wrote, "... it's been 20 years. Pierce Brosnan forever my BOND!" Two months after Berry's appearance on The Tonight Show, Brosnan was a guest of Fallon's, and the choking story came up during their conversation. "I vaguely remember it," the actor said. "I've seen little quotes in the press recently. Yeah, we were on the set. I'm not quite sure what I did. I might have Heimliched her. I'm not sure." Laughing, he said, "I just patted her on the back."