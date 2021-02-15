Halle Berry Gifts Boyfriend Van Hunt Sexy Valentine's Dance Wearing Heart-Themed Underwear

✖

Halle Berry celebrated Valentine's Day in style with boyfriend Van Hunt. The Oscar-winning actress shared a romantic peek into her weekend with the musician Saturday, posting a video set to his song "Being a Girl" in which she shakes her behind while wearing nothing but heart-patterned underwear and resting her arm around Hunt as they stand on the balcony.

“You keep everything simple @VanHunt,” Berry captioned the video, adding the hashtag “#ValentinesDayWeekend.” Fans loved the show of affection, with one commenting, "One of the luckiest men in the world." Another added, "Awww she’s in love love," while a third chimed in, "Halle Berry’s about to bring briefs back! I’m here for it!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Berry and Hunt first confirmed their romance back in September. The Monster's Ball actress has been married and divorced three times prior to dating her new man — to David Justice from 1993-97; to Eric Benét from 2001-05; and to Olivier Martinez from 2013-16. In a second Valentine's Day post, Berry implored her followers to hold out for true love, "even if it takes you until you’re 54!"

"To all the Valentines who may be struggling to get it right ... I feel you, but never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!" the star wrote under a photo kissing Hunt. "No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ... your person .. .even if it takes you until you’re 54!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Berry previously gave a peek into her views on love last week after posting a quote reading, "Women don't owe you s—" to her Instagram with the caption, "& that's on mary had a little lamb." It wasn't long before haters began to comment on the post, with one person writing, "With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems, as if, you CAN’T keep a man," to which Berry swiftly replied, "Who said I wanted to keep them? I’m all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!" When another person quipped in the comments, "Says the women who can't keep a man," Berry once again fired back, "Who says I wanna keep the wrong man? cuz ….. I don’t."