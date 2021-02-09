Halle Berry Responds to Troll Who Says She Can't 'Keep a Man'

✖

Halle Berry has no time for the trolls. According to Us Weekly, the actor responded to criticism about her love life after she posted a quote that read, "Women don't owe you sh—" on Instagram. Her quote prompted a couple of users to send her some rude messages, but Berry's response to their negativity was totally perfect.

A couple of days ago, Berry posted a quote that read, "Women don't owe you sh—" on Instagram. She captioned the photo of the quote with, "& that's on mary had a little lamb." As Us Weekly noted, the post garnered plenty of praise from fellow stars such as Chrissy Teigen, Vivica A. Fox, and Yvette Nicole Brown. But, there was one user, in particular, who couldn't help but respond to the post with a very negative message for Berry. They wrote, “With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems, as if, you CAN’T keep a man." It wasn't long before the Oscar winner hit back with the perfect response, as she commented, “Who said I wanted to keep them? I’m all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!” Another user also weighed in on the topic with, "Says the women who can't keep a man." In turn, Berry responded, “Who says I wanna keep the wrong man? cuz ….. I don’t.”

Us Weekly reported that Berry has been linked to various individuals over the years. She shares 12-year-old daughter Nahla with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and 7-year-old son Maceo with her ex-husband Olivier Martinez. She has also been linked to Alex Da Kid and is reportedly in a relationship with Van Hunt at the moment (she seemingly confirmed that she was dating Hunt in September 2020). In early 2020, Berry did engage in an Instagram Live discussion with Lena Waithe about being single.

“I’ve learned a lot being with my children. They are the best company for me right now. And when I divorced Maceo’s dad, I’ve been pretty alone by myself going on three years now. Decidedly so, for sure," she explained in April 2020. “I have decided to take time. I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spent time with me.”