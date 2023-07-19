Halle Bailey's Boyfriend DDG Seemingly Shades Her in New Song

Halle Bailey's boyfriend DDG seems to be shading The Little Mermaid actress in his new song "Famous." The 23-year-old Disney star appears to be the inspiration behind the 25-year-old rapper's telling lyrics, in which he admits to feeling "insecure" about her kissing costar Jonah Hauer-King in their film as she steps into the spotlight as a star.

"Filmin' a movie now you kissing dudes / You know I love you a lot / I don't give a f- if that s- for promo / I don't wanna see this s- no more," raps DDG, whose full name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. The musician also seemingly addressed Bailey holding hands with Hauer-King during the U.K. premiere of their movie, asking, "Why is y'all holdin' hands in the photo? / You know I'm insecure, that's a no-no."

DDG then seems to articulate his feelings for Bailey's rising star in the chorus: "Fall in love, I hate that s- / Knockin' me off my grind, I can't f- with relationships / I ain't even got enough time in a day for me to chase a b- / I don't even ask for much, I ask you to do the basic s- / Hardest thing I did was fall in love with a famous b-." The official music video for "Famous," which DDG has threatened to delete on Twitter, features an actress playing his girlfriend and has garnered more than one million views since its release Friday.

Bailey and DDG first sparked dating rumors in January 2022 after being spotted together at Usher's Las Vegas residency performance. In March, DDG confirmed their relationship by posting a glowing birthday tribute to his girlfriend, and the two have gone on to speak affectionately of one another in interviews and on social media. Their relationship has also been plagued in recent months with breakup rumors, although neither star has confirmed a split. Last week, the rapper spoke to TMZ about how Bailey feels about his "playboy image" and music videos featuring scantily clad models. "It's just work," he said at the time. Meanwhile, Bailey has been preparing for the release of The Color Purple remake, which will premiere on Dec. 25.