Halle Bailey Gives Birth to Baby Boy, Reveals His Unique Name

After nearly a year of speculation and ignoring pregnancy rumors, Halle Bailey has confirmed she's a new mother. The announcement came after her boyfriend, DDG, posted a video to his YouTube account featuring him holding a newborn and after months of him posting and deleting clues to social media. The first clue came when he posted and deleted a sonogram on April Fool's Day. That was followed by social media users and fans dissecting Bailey's oversized clothing and alleged pregnancy features. When one person questioned her about a "pregnancy nose" (when a pregnant woman's nose spreads), she shot them down on Snapchat saying her "Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it's going to be hell to pay." Right after the new year, The Little Mermaid star confirmed the news on Instagram in a post of her and DDG holding a newborn's hand. "Even though we're a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son," Bailey captioned the photo. "Welcome to the world my Halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️." DDG followed up with a post of his own, posting the same photo. The photo also featured the newborn wearing a gold bracelet with his name.

He later shared behind-the-scenes footage from their pregnancy, featuring Bailey's growing bump and them on a baby moon to Bora Bora. Fans spotted them and the bump during the baby moon, which was posted to several blog accounts at the time. The pair opted to keep the pregnancy secret, though DDG admits it was complicated by paparazzi and fan speculation. Fans also noticed the baby boy's name was listed on Christmas presents when the pair uploaded their holiday celebration.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in January 2022, two months before going Instagram official. From there, they've shared shopping trips, behind-the-scenes event celebrations, and DDG showering her with gifts the past few months.

Halo is Bailey's first son. Ironically, he's named after Beyonce's hit single, and DDG previously said he'd name his first child Halo. Congrats to the couple.