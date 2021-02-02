Hailie Jade, Eminem's Daughter, Rocks 'the Cutest Snowsuit' While Posing in Winter Wonderland

✖

Hailie Jade Mathers posed in a cute snowsuit and told fans she didn't actually ski in it, but wanted to look the part. The Instagram influencer noted in her caption that she noticed a lot of people went skiing the last weekend of January and wanted to feel like she did too. "I feel like soooo many people went skiing this weekend so here's a pic of me in the cutest snowsuit that i didn't actually ski in happy finally February!!" she captioned the photo.

In the picture, Eminem's daughter is wearing a baby blue snowsuit with black snow boots and a white hat and goggles. Showing off her curves, Mathers posed from the side as she looked back at the camera. Several of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts, complementing her outfit and sending her well wishes for the new year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade)

Mathers recently came back to Instagram after taking a few months off, and she also recently created a TikTok. After stepping away from social media for six months, Mathers' fans were excited she decided to start posting again. Prior to her comeback, the last time she posted was on May 5. At the time, she shared that her life was in a bit of a wild state in the midst of the 2020 chaos. However, she noted that she wanted to create more candid content for her followers in the future.

"This has definitely been me more often than note lately," she wrote alongside a photo of her showing herself scrolling through her phone. "BUT as things are starting to get a bit less chaotic/anxious i'm going to try to slowly get back into somewhat of a routine [and] start sharing that with you! not exactly sure what that will look like yet but at the very least i will be pushing my butt to workout! So keep an eye on my stories if you need some motivation because i know i certainly could use some lately."

Not only did she come back to Instagram, but she started a TikTok as well. She recently shared a video of herself and fans loved every bit of it. In the video she showcased a series of outfits she couldn't wear due to the pandemic, a video that caught on as a trend throughout 2020. Noting it was her second TikTok ever, fans were eager to support.