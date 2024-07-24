Hailey Bieber Admits She's 'Not Super Close' With Her Family

Hailey Bieber is admittedly "not super close" with her famous family at this point in her life. The 27-year-old model, who is pregnant with her and husband Justin Bieber's first child, revealed in a new cover story for W magazine that she's focused more on her future family at this point in her life.

"I'm not super close with my family at this point in my life because I feel like I'm very independent. I'm my own individual now, and I've built my own family," said Hailey, who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer Kennya Deodato Baldwin as well as sister to Alaia Baldwin.

(Photo: Haley Baldwin and father Stephen Baldwin attend the Cinema Society screening of "Footloose" at the Tribeca Grand Hotel – Screening Room on October 12, 2011 in New York City. - Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic)

She added, "But when I look back on my childhood and how I grew up, I have very fond, beautiful memories." The Rhode mogul continued that despite being born into a famous family, she had a "fairly normal" childhood, acknowledging, "Obviously, I come from the family that I come from, and I always recognized that that was different."

It's been a rough year in the Baldwin family, as 31-year-old Alaia was arrested in Atlanta in February on suspicion of simple assault, simple battery, battery and criminal trespassing after allegedly throwing a used tampon at a bar employee while intoxicated.

(Photo: Hailey Bieber is seen in Tribeca on June 23, 2024 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images)

That same month, the "Usual Suspects" actor shared a cryptic request for prayers for Hailey and Justin on Instagram. The post, originally made by Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries, asked, "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord." He continued, "There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus," adding, "So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you."

Hailey was quick to shut down the theories that arose after her father's repost, writing on social media at the time, "Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air... come from the land of delusion." Less than three months later, Hailey announced that she and Justin were expecting their first child.