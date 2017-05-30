Hailey Baldwin Locks Top Spot For Maxim Hot 100, Proves It In New Cover Photo

Maxim has revealed who has the top spot on its “Hot 100” list, and it’s none other than model Hailey Baldwin, who you often see alongside Kendall Jenner.

Maxim revealed the sultry magazine cover featuring Baldwin, as well as some other shots by photographer Gilles Bensimon. The cover features her in a see-through fishnet top and thigh-high boots. Other shots show her in blue jean shorts and in lacey lingerie.

Baldwin beat out other well-known celebs for the coveted number one spot including Margot Robbie, Katy Perry and Zoe Kravitz.

The 20-year-old is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and has been modelling and acting since she was a child. Her profile has been raised considerably over the past few years by her massive social media presence. She currently has 10.2 million Instagram followers.

“I honestly always feel like it was a little bit inevitable for me,” she told Maxim. “I was always the entertainer in my family. Everyone said, ‘That’s the one you got to watch out for.’”

In the Maxim profile, Baldwin, who’s been romantically linked to Justin Bieber and Drake, dished on what it’s like to date in Hollywood.

“It’s definitely easier,” she says of celebrity relationships. “You’re never worried, ‘Are they only hanging out with me because they want to get attention or be seen?’ It can be weird for somebody who’s never been in this world before to be sucked into it.

“Dating is weird, but it’s so fun.”

Baldwin has caught a ton of eyes as of late, mainly due to her Instagram account. She was one of many celebrities to post revealing photos at Coachella. She’s also a mainstay in the Jenner sisters’ friend group, and she’s spotted out with them often.

