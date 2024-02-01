Gypsy Rose Blanchard Debuts New Look One Month After Prison Release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is enjoying her freedom. Just a month after her release from prison for her role in the murder of her mother, Claudine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, Gypsy Rose has undergone a makeover. She's cut off a good chunk of her long tresses, debuting the look on Instagram. "It's never too late to start reinventing yourself, even if it is something subtle like a new hairstyle," she captioned a Jan. 27 Instagram post in part. "To All the girls, boys, and non binary…Enjoy life, express yourself in whatever creative ways that may you happy. "Life is too short to hide your beauty, let the world see you shine." She shared two photos: a selfie showcasing her new shoulder-length waves, and a picture of her hair that she cut.

In a separate video, she explained that she donated her hair to charity, cutting eight inches in total. "What I've been wanting to do for a very long time is to donate my hair to a charity that makes wigs for people that have hair loss of that are going through cancer," she explained in a Jan. 28 Instagram video. "So, I chose The Great Cut. It's one of several organizations that makes wigs for people with hair loss."

She can relate to patients who deal with hair loss. Her story is widely known. Gypsy Rose who was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which is described as a rare psychological disorder in which a caretaker – in her case, her mother Dee Dee – seeks attention and medical help for exaggerated or made-up symptoms of a child in their care. Dee Dee was accused of pinning dozens of medical lies on her, including a cancer diagnosis.

"For me, not having hair was really hard on my self-esteem," Gypsy added. "And so I just want to do something to help other people who are going through issues with hair loss because I know the only time that I ever felt beautiful was when I was wearing a wig. This is something that means a lot to me."

Right in time for the new year, Gypsy Rose was released from prison on Dec. 28, 2023. She expressed excitement about potentially attending a Kansas City Chiefs Game the weekend of her release. She's since expressed remorse for her mother's death, saying she wanted the ongoing medical scam to end and didn't know another way out.