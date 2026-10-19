Gypsy Rose Blanchard Involved in Car Accident Weeks After Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker’s Death

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was involved in a car accident over the weekend.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Louisiana State Police Department (LSPD) confirmed Blanchard was involved in a minor crash in Terrebonne Parish on Oct. 17. A source also told TMZ the accident happened at an intersection in Houma, and Blanchard reportedly had up-to-date car insurance.

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The vehicles involved had minor damage, and no injuries were reported. No one was arrested in the mishap.

A Facebook user first spoke out about the accident, writing in a post, “2026 is wild. Just got sideswiped by Gypsy Rose. FML.”

The accident occurred just weeks after Blanchard’s ex, Ken Urker, was found dead on his 34th birthday. In a statement on Oct. 1, Blanchard called Urker “an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved.”

“He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase,” she shared in a statement. “Above all, Ken loved our daughter, Aurora. She is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us. I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him. He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.”

Although the official cause of death has yet to be announced, Blanchard said she thinks Urker died by overdose. She also claimed that Urker had been dealing with cyberbullying in the weeks leading up to his sudden death. She is now on a mission to fight online harassment.

“I only have my daughter and my voice. In honor of Ken, I am asking for your support for Kenan’s Law,” she stated. “Kenan’s Law is about changing the way social-media platforms handle repeated reports of harassment. One post viewed alone may not tell the whole story — but hundreds of posts, videos and comments directed at one person can reveal a pattern that deserves meaningful review.”