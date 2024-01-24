Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Husband Ryan Welcome Cute New Family Member

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and husband Ryan Anderson have a new member of the family! The 32-year-old subject of Hulu's The Act and HBO's Mommy Dead and Dearest, who was released from prison on Dec. 28 after serving seven years for her role in the murder of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, is the new mom of a puppy named Pixie.

"So I want to introduce you guys to someone very special," Gypsy said in an Instagram video shared Tuesday. "This is Pixie." Holding up the adorable Maltese-Shih Tzu mix for the camera, the new dog owner continued, "She is an 8-week-old baby Malshi puppy. She is a sweetheart and she is already spoiled rotten."

Gypsy explained that she and Anderson, who tied the knot when she was behind bars in 2022, "just wanted to get something that we both can kind of have, to take care of and just have as an addition to the family." She explained of her family's new chapter of life, "We're not ready to have a baby yet, so this was like the next best thing."

As a dog mom, Gypsy leaped into action."We went to PetSmart, bought everything she could possibly need-everything puppy," she shared of their first night with Pixie. "Then by the end of the night, [she was] sprawled out on my side of the bed like she owns it... She's such a sweetheart." As she asked followers for "tips on potty training," Gypsy assured her supporters they would be seeing a lot more of the pup in the future, saying, "I'm sure I'm going to post many, many more puppy videos and pictures to come."

Gypsy and Anderson, 37, met when the Louisiana teacher reached out via letter while she was serving time in prison, and the two would go on to have a prison wedding in 2022. Since her release, Gypsy has been adamant in defending her husband against any comments insinuating he has negative intentions. "Ryan, don't listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything," she wrote in the comments of one of her husband's Instagram posts earlier this month. "Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON'T MATTER. I love you." She continued, "Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night...yeah I said it, the D is fire. happy wife happy life." Anderson responded at the time, "Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha...now come get it Baby..."