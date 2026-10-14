Gypsy Rose Blanchard Admitted to Stabbing Headboard During Jealous Rage One Year Before Ken Urker’s Sudden Death

One year before her ex-fiancé Ken Urker suddenly passed away, Gypsy Rose Blanchard admitted she had become violent during a jealous rage.

In a phone call with her friend/prison inmate Amelia Bird, obtained by the Daily Mail, Blanchard discussed the September 2025 incident. She told Bird she became enraged when she found a letter Urker’s ex had written to him.

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Recalling the incident, Blanchard said she “stayed out until maybe 5, drinking a mix of vodka, tequila, rum and whiskey” with a friend. She then came home and grabbed a knife from the kitchen.

“I go to that headboard, and I stab the motherf–king headboard, and I carved ‘whore’ in the headboard,” Blanchard told Bird. “And I put a note that said, ‘Sleep with your one and only. -G.’”

The Life After Lock Up star further admitted that she smashed a picture frame of her and Urker and glass went everywhere.

“Then I packed my suitcase, and then I left to go to my parents’ house,” Blanchard explained. “Then I left him a lot of mean texts. ‘You’re a piece of s–t.’ … ‘I never wanna see you again.’ Still drunk as f–k.”

Blanchard said Urker said he intended to file for sole custody of their daughter, Aurora, after the incident. He claimed that Blanchard was a “danger” to herself and others around her.

“I’ve not treated him like I should have,” she told Bird. “I’ve always accused him of cheating, drama drama drama, so if he was done I wouldn’t blame him for real.”

She added, “There are people close to me like, ‘You scared the f–k out of him. You know what you were in prison for: to take out a knife in anger and lash out at an object?’ Because of my history, it freaks people out; let’s be real. It freaks people out.”

Despite the incident, Blanchard and Urker stayed together. The couple called it quits just weeks before Urker was discovered dead in his Louisiana residence on Oct. 1.

Although his cause of death has not been officially announced, Blanchard said that Urker died from an “overdose.”

“You will always be my greatest love story,” she shared in a tribute to Urker. “You will be remembered and loved forever.”