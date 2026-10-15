Gypsy Rose Blanchard Admitted She ‘Hoped’ Ken Urker Would Overdose Years Before His Sudden Death

Gypsy Rose Blanchard once admitted she hoped that ex-fiancé Ken Urker would overdose years before his sudden death earlier this month.

In a leaked prison call between her and then-boyfriend Ryan Anderson, obtained by the Daily Mail, Blanchard stated she told Urker to overdose during their on-and-off relationship.

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During a December 2020 call, Blanchard told Anderson she had sent Urker Tate McRae’s song “You Broke Me First” months after they broke up.

“Next thing you know, he gone,” she told Anderson, referring to Urker breaking things off with her. That was when she admitted to telling Urker to overdose.

“No, even after I told him he could overdose and all that, like, he still kept himself on my email,” she pointed out. “Like, he never took himself off no matter how bad we got into it or how bad it seemed like we were at odds.”

Anderson, who started dating Blanchard after her breakup with Urker, seemed uncomfortable with the discussion, telling her he didn’t want to talk about Urker.

Blanchard and Urker first met as pen pals in 2017, months after she was convicted for her involvement in the 2015 murder of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

The duo became romantically involved and got engaged. However, they ended the relationship, and Blanchard moved on to date and eventually marry Anderson.

Just a few months after her December 2023 release, Blanchard announced her split from Anderson. Although she denied rumors that she and Urker got back together, the duo eventually revealed they were in a relationship. They welcomed their daughter Aurora in late 2024.

The duo broke up just before Urker was found dead in his Louisiana residence on Oct. 1. Responding police officers discovered drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun near Urker.

While the cause of death has not been officially announced, Blanchard publicly stated she believed that Urker overdosed.