Kim Kardashian’s Stalker Accused of Harassing Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow filed for civil harassment protection on Friday, hoping to get some distance from a man with a history of stalking celebrities.

The unnamed man has been jailed previously for harassing and threatening both Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump.

There’s no word yet on exactly what this serial assailant did to Paltrow, though in the past he’s targeted people through social media and email. The stalker even left Kardashian’s talent agent a voice mail once, threatening to “blow his brains out.” He later showed up to the agency’s office in person, looking for a way to contact Kardashian personally.

However, all three women can rest easy for now as the 35-year-old man was arrested a few weeks ago with three warrants, including one for skipping a previous court date. The stalker’s bail was set at $26,475, and he’s still in police custody.

He was last arrested shortly after President Trump was elected, not far from Trump Tower. He spent six months in jail back in 2012 for repeatedly harassing Ivanka Trump.

Gwyneth Paltrow is set to appear in next year’s Avengers: Infinity War from Marvel Studios. In the meantime, she’s hard at work promoting her health and beauty brand, Goop.