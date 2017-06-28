Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Stunning Beach Photo As She Wraps Up Vacation

Gwyneth Paltrow is defining summer body goals in her latest Instagram pic. The 44-year-old actress took to social media over the weekend to release an incredible beach snap caught at a stunningly picturesque moment.

Two week trip complete #🍎 #conildelafrontera 🇪🇸#victorydanceofahomebody A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

The blond beauty shared the snap with the caption: “Two week trip complete #conildelafrontera #victorydanceofahomebody.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Gwyneth Paltrow Stuns in a Black String Bikini on a Yacht: See the Pics

The mesmerizing snap shows an impressive mid-air dance move, which was pictured with impeccable timing during sunset on Sunday. The photo was a smash hit with Paltrow’s followers as they showered the post with more than 66k likes in just one day after posting.

In recent days, the Oscar-winning star has been vacationing in St. Tropez with her 11-year-old son Moses. Also along for the trip is her ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

This past week, the amicable ex-spouses were seen hanging out on a luxury yacht in South France, according to ET. During the exotic vacation, Gwyneth was photographed rocking a sexy black bikini that put her toned bod on full display

A post shared by @guysandpeople on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

The Goop guru recently spoke out about how she manages to keep her trim physique in tip-top shape.

“It’s not good genes, it’s not luck, it’s not fairy dust, it’s not a magic trick,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I work my ass off. And that’s it! There’s no secret.”

More: Gwyneth Paltrow Releases Goop Sex Issue, And It Is Intense

Gwyneth exercises with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson, and likes to stick to a healthy diet to stay fit.

“I’ve been a Tracy Anderson fanatic for over a decade, I’m an investor in her company, so yeah, I go every morning,” she said during an interview with Women’s Health. “I drop the kids at school, work out, go to work.”

She continued by saying: “I like feeling good, and I know I feel my best when I exercise. But it depends on the day — I definitely don’t always feel like doing it. I’ve made it a habit, just like brushing your teeth. That’s how you have to look at it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / JB Lacroix